polars drop-duplicates for dataframe
Drops duplicate values in dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars drop-duplicates command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars drop-duplicates {flags} (subset)
Flags
--maintain, -m: maintain order
--last, -l: keeps last duplicate value (by default keeps first)
Parameters
subset: subset of columns to drop duplicates
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
drop duplicates
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4] [1 2]] | polars into-df
| polars drop-duplicates
| polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯