polars drop-duplicates for dataframe

Drops duplicate values in dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars drop-duplicates command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars drop-duplicates {flags} (subset)

Flags

  • --maintain, -m: maintain order
  • --last, -l: keeps last duplicate value (by default keeps first)

Parameters

  • subset: subset of columns to drop duplicates

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

drop duplicates

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4] [1 2]] | polars into-df
                | polars drop-duplicates
                | polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯