polars drop-nulls for dataframe

Drops null values in dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars drop-nulls command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars drop-nulls {flags} (subset)

Parameters

  • subset: subset of columns to drop nulls

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

drop null values in dataframe

> let df = ([[a b]; [1 2] [3 0] [1 2]] | polars into-df);
    let res = ($df.b / $df.b);
    let a = ($df | polars with-column $res --name res);
    $a | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───┬───┬─────╮
 # │ a │ b │ res │
├───┼───┼───┼─────┤
 0 1 2   1
 1 1 2   1
╰───┴───┴───┴─────╯

drop null values in dataframe

> let s = ([1 2 0 0 3 4] | polars into-df);
    ($s / $s) | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬─────────╮
 # │ div_0_0 │
├───┼─────────┤
 0       1
 1       1
 2       1
 3       1
╰───┴─────────╯