polars drop-nulls for dataframe
Drops null values in dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars drop-nulls command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars drop-nulls {flags} (subset)
Parameters
subset: subset of columns to drop nulls
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
drop null values in dataframe
> let df = ([[a b]; [1 2] [3 0] [1 2]] | polars into-df);
let res = ($df.b / $df.b);
let a = ($df | polars with-column $res --name res);
$a | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───┬───┬─────╮
│ # │ a │ b │ res │
├───┼───┼───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │
╰───┴───┴───┴─────╯
drop null values in dataframe
> let s = ([1 2 0 0 3 4] | polars into-df);
($s / $s) | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ div_0_0 │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 1 │
╰───┴─────────╯