polars drop for dataframe

Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.

This command requires a plugin

The polars drop command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars drop {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: column names to be dropped

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

drop column a

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars drop a
╭───┬───╮
 # │ b │
├───┼───┤
 0 2
 1 4
╰───┴───╯