polars drop for dataframe
Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars drop command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars drop {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: column names to be dropped
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
drop column a
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars drop a
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ b │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯