polars dummies for dataframe
Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars dummies command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars dummies {flags}
Flags
--drop-first, -d: Drop first row
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Create new dataframe with dummy variables from a dataframe
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars dummies
╭───┬─────┬─────┬─────┬─────╮
│ # │ a_1 │ a_3 │ b_2 │ b_4 │
├───┼─────┼─────┼─────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴─────┴─────┴─────┴─────╯
Create new dataframe with dummy variables from a series
> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars dummies
╭───┬─────┬─────┬─────╮
│ # │ 0_1 │ 0_2 │ 0_3 │
├───┼─────┼─────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 4 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴─────┴─────┴─────╯