polars dummies for dataframe

Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.

This command requires a plugin

The polars dummies command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars dummies {flags}

Flags

  • --drop-first, -d: Drop first row

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create new dataframe with dummy variables from a dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars dummies
╭───┬─────┬─────┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ a_1 │ a_3 │ b_2 │ b_4 │
├───┼─────┼─────┼─────┼─────┤
 0   1   0   1   0
 1   0   1   0   1
╰───┴─────┴─────┴─────┴─────╯

Create new dataframe with dummy variables from a series

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars dummies
╭───┬─────┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ 0_1 │ 0_2 │ 0_3 │
├───┼─────┼─────┼─────┤
 0   1   0   0
 1   0   1   0
 2   0   1   0
 3   0   0   1
 4   0   0   1
╰───┴─────┴─────┴─────╯