polars entropy for dataframe
Compute the entropy as `-sum(pk * log(pk))` where `pk` are discrete probabilities.
Signature
> polars entropy {flags}
Flags
--base {float}: Given base, defaults to e.
--normalize {bool}: Normalize pk if it doesn’t sum to 1. Default to true.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|polars_expression
|polars_expression
Examples
Compute the entropy of a column expression
> [[a]; [1] [2] [3]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars entropy --base 2) | polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 1.46 │
╰───┴──────╯
Compute the entropy of a column expression without normalization
> [[a]; [1] [2] [3]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars entropy --base 2 --normalize false) | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ -6.75 │
╰───┴───────╯