polars entropy for dataframe

Compute the entropy as `-sum(pk * log(pk))` where `pk` are discrete probabilities.

> polars entropy {flags}

--base {float} : Given base, defaults to e.

: Given base, defaults to e. --normalize {bool} : Normalize pk if it doesn’t sum to 1. Default to true.

input output polars_expression polars_expression

Compute the entropy of a column expression

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars entropy -- base 2 ) | polars collect ╭───┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 1.46 │ ╰───┴──────╯

Compute the entropy of a column expression without normalization