polars explode for lazyframe

Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars explode command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars explode {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: columns to explode, only applicable for dataframes

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Explode the specified dataframe

> [[id name hobbies]; [1 Mercy [Cycling Knitting]] [2 Bob [Skiing Football]]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars explode hobbies
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by [id, name]
╭───┬────┬───────┬──────────╮
 # │ id │ name  │ hobbies  │
├───┼────┼───────┼──────────┤
 0  1 Mercy Cycling
 1  1 Mercy Knitting
 2  2 Bob Skiing
 3  2 Bob Football
╰───┴────┴───────┴──────────╯

Select a column and explode the values

> [[id name hobbies]; [1 Mercy [Cycling Knitting]] [2 Bob [Skiing Football]]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col hobbies | polars explode)
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ hobbies  │
├───┼──────────┤
 0 Cycling
 1 Knitting
 2 Skiing
 3 Football
╰───┴──────────╯