polars expr-not for dataframe
Creates a not expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars expr-not command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars expr-not {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Creates a not expression
> (polars col a) > 2) | polars expr-not
Adds a column showing which values of col a are not greater than 2
> [[a]; [1] [2] [3] [4] [5]] | polars into-df
| polars with-column [(((polars col a) > 2)
| polars expr-not
| polars as a_expr_not)]
| polars collect
| polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ true │
│ 1 │ 2 │ true │
│ 2 │ 3 │ false │
│ 3 │ 4 │ false │
│ 4 │ 5 │ false │
╰───┴───┴───────╯