polars expr-not for dataframe

Creates a not expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars expr-not command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars expr-not {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Creates a not expression

> (polars col a) > 2) | polars expr-not

Adds a column showing which values of col a are not greater than 2

> [[a]; [1] [2] [3] [4] [5]] | polars into-df
                    | polars with-column [(((polars col a) > 2)
                    | polars expr-not
                    | polars as a_expr_not)]
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───────╮
 # │ a │   b   │
├───┼───┼───────┤
 0 1 true
 1 2 true
 2 3 false
 3 4 false
 4 5 false
╰───┴───┴───────╯