polars fill-nan for lazyframe

Replaces NaN values with the given expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars fill-nan command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars fill-nan {flags} (fill)

Parameters

  • fill: Expression to use to fill the NAN values

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Fills the NaN values with 0

> [1 2 NaN 3 NaN] | polars into-df | polars fill-nan 0
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 2
 2 0
 3 3
 4 0
╰───┴───╯

Fills the NaN values of a whole dataframe

> [[a b]; [0.2 1] [0.1 NaN]] | polars into-df | polars fill-nan 0
╭───┬──────┬───╮
 # │  a   │ b │
├───┼──────┼───┤
 0 0.20 1
 1 0.10 0
╰───┴──────┴───╯