polars fill-nan for lazyframe
Replaces NaN values with the given expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars fill-nan command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars fill-nan {flags} (fill)
Parameters
fill: Expression to use to fill the NAN values
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Fills the NaN values with 0
> [1 2 NaN 3 NaN] | polars into-df | polars fill-nan 0
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 0 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 0 │
╰───┴───╯
Fills the NaN values of a whole dataframe
> [[a b]; [0.2 1] [0.1 NaN]] | polars into-df | polars fill-nan 0
╭───┬──────┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼──────┼───┤
│ 0 │ 0.20 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 0.10 │ 0 │
╰───┴──────┴───╯