polars fill-null for lazyframe
Replaces NULL values with the given expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars fill-null command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars fill-null {flags} (fill)
Parameters
fill: Expression to use to fill the null values
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Fills the null values by 0
> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars shift 2 | polars fill-null 0
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Fills the null values in expression
> [[a]; [1] [2] [2] [3] [3]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars shift 2 | polars fill-null 0)
| polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯