polars filter-with for [dataframe or lazyframe](/commands/categories/dataframe or lazyframe.md)

Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.

This command requires a plugin

The polars filter-with command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars filter-with {flags} (mask or expression)

Parameters

  • mask or expression: boolean mask used to filter data

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Filter dataframe using a bool mask

> let mask = ([true false] | polars into-df);
    [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars filter-with $mask
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
╰───┴───┴───╯

Filter dataframe using an expression

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars filter-with ((polars col a) > 1)
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯