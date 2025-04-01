polars filter for lazyframe

Filter dataframe based in expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars filter command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars filter {flags} (filter expression)

Parameters

  • filter expression: Expression that define the column selection

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Filter dataframe using an expression

> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars filter ((polars col a) >= 4)
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 6 2
 1 4 2
╰───┴───┴───╯

Filter dataframe for rows where dt is within the last 2 days of the maximum dt value

> [[dt val]; [2025-04-01 1] [2025-04-02 2] [2025-04-03 3] [2025-04-04 4]] | polars into-df | polars filter ((polars col dt) > ((polars col dt | polars max | $in - 2day)))
╭───┬──────────────┬─────╮
 # │      dt      │ val │
├───┼──────────────┼─────┤
 0 5 months ago   3
 1 5 months ago   4
╰───┴──────────────┴─────╯

Filter a single column in a group-by context

> [[a b]; [foo 1] [foo 2] [foo 3] [bar 2] [bar 3] [bar 4]] | polars into-df
                    | polars group-by a --maintain-order
                    | polars agg {
                        lt: (polars col b | polars filter ((polars col b) < 2) | polars sum)
                        gte: (polars col b | polars filter ((polars col b) >= 3) | polars sum)
                    }
                    | polars collect
╭───┬─────┬────┬─────╮
 # │  a  │ lt │ gte │
├───┼─────┼────┼─────┤
 0 foo  1   3
 1 bar  0   7
╰───┴─────┴────┴─────╯