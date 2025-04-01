polars filter for lazyframe

Filter dataframe based in expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars filter command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars filter {flags} (filter expression)

filter expression : Expression that define the column selection

input output dataframe dataframe expression expression

Filter dataframe using an expression

> [[ a b ]; [ 6 2 ] [ 4 2 ] [ 2 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars filter (( polars col a ) >= 4 ) ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 6 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Filter dataframe for rows where dt is within the last 2 days of the maximum dt value

> [[ dt val ]; [ 2025-04-01 1 ] [ 2025-04-02 2 ] [ 2025-04-03 3 ] [ 2025-04-04 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars filter (( polars col dt ) > (( polars col dt | polars max | $in - 2day ))) ╭───┬──────────────┬─────╮ │ # │ dt │ val │ ├───┼──────────────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 5 months ago │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 5 months ago │ 4 │ ╰───┴──────────────┴─────╯

Filter a single column in a group-by context