polars first for dataframe

Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression

This command requires a plugin The polars first command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars first {flags} (rows)

rows : starting from the front, the number of rows to return

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Return the first row of a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars first ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Return the first two rows of a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars first 2 ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Creates a first expression from a column

> polars col a | polars first

Aggregate the first values in the group.