polars first for dataframe

Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression

This command requires a plugin

The polars first command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars first {flags} (rows)

Parameters

  • rows: starting from the front, the number of rows to return

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Return the first row of a dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars first
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
╰───┴───┴───╯

Return the first two rows of a dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars first 2
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Creates a first expression from a column

> polars col a | polars first

Aggregate the first values in the group.

> [[a b c d]; [1 0.5 true Apple] [2 0.5 true Orange] [2 4 true Apple] [3 10 false Apple] [4 13 false Banana] [5 14 true Banana]] | polars into-df -s {a: u8, b: f32, c: bool, d: str} | polars group-by d | polars first | polars sort-by [a] | polars collect
╭───┬────────┬───┬───────┬───────╮
 # │   d    │ a │   b   │   c   │
├───┼────────┼───┼───────┼───────┤
 0 Apple 1  0.50 true
 1 Orange 2  0.50 true
 2 Banana 4 13.00 false
╰───┴────────┴───┴───────┴───────╯