polars flatten for lazyframe
An alias for polars explode.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars flatten command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars flatten {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: columns to flatten, only applicable for dataframes
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Flatten the specified dataframe
> [[id name hobbies]; [1 Mercy [Cycling Knitting]] [2 Bob [Skiing Football]]] | polars into-df | polars flatten hobbies | polars collect
╭───┬────┬───────┬──────────╮
│ # │ id │ name │ hobbies │
├───┼────┼───────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ Mercy │ Cycling │
│ 1 │ 1 │ Mercy │ Knitting │
│ 2 │ 2 │ Bob │ Skiing │
│ 3 │ 2 │ Bob │ Football │
╰───┴────┴───────┴──────────╯
Select a column and flatten the values
> [[id name hobbies]; [1 Mercy [Cycling Knitting]] [2 Bob [Skiing Football]]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col hobbies | polars flatten)
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ hobbies │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ Cycling │
│ 1 │ Knitting │
│ 2 │ Skiing │
│ 3 │ Football │
╰───┴──────────╯