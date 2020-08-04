polars get-day for dataframe
Gets day from date.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars get-day command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars get-day {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Returns day from a date
> let dt = ('2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC');
let df = ([$dt $dt] | polars into-df);
$df | polars get-day
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Returns day from a date in an expression
> let dt = ('2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC');
let df = ([$dt $dt] | polars into-df);
$df | polars select (polars col 0 | polars get-day)
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯