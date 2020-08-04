polars get-month for dataframe

Gets month from date.

This command requires a plugin

The polars get-month command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars get-month {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Returns month from a date

> let dt = ('2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC');
    let df = ([$dt $dt] | polars into-df);
    $df | polars get-month
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 8
 1 8
╰───┴───╯

Returns month from a date in an expression

> let dt = ('2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC');
    let df = ([$dt $dt] | polars into-df);
    $df | polars select (polars col 0 | polars get-month)
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 8
 1 8
╰───┴───╯