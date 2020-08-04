polars get-second for dataframe

Gets second from date.

This command requires a plugin The polars get-second command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars get-second {flags}

input output dataframe dataframe expression expression

Returns second from a date

> let dt = ( '2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime -- timezone 'UTC' ); let df = ([ $dt $dt ] | polars into-df ); $df | polars get-second ╭───┬────╮ │ # │ 0 │ ├───┼────┤ │ 0 │ 18 │ │ 1 │ 18 │ ╰───┴────╯

Returns second from a date in an expression