polars get for dataframe

Creates dataframe with the selected columns.

This command requires a plugin

The polars get command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars get {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: column names to sort dataframe

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns the selected column

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars get a
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 3
╰───┴───╯