polars get for dataframe
Creates dataframe with the selected columns.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars get command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars get {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: column names to sort dataframe
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns the selected column
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars get a
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯