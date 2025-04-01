polars group-by for lazyframe

Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.

This command requires a plugin

The polars group-by command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars group-by {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --maintain-order, -m: Ensure that the order of the groups is consistent with the input data. This is slower than a default group by and cannot be run on the streaming engine.

Parameters

  • ...rest: Expression(s) that define the lazy group-by

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Group by and perform an aggregation

> [[a b]; [1 2] [1 4] [2 6] [2 4]]
    | polars into-lazy
    | polars group-by a
    | polars agg [
        (polars col b | polars min | polars as "b_min")
        (polars col b | polars max | polars as "b_max")
        (polars col b | polars sum | polars as "b_sum")
     ]
    | polars collect
    | polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───────┬───────┬───────╮
 # │ a │ b_min │ b_max │ b_sum │
├───┼───┼───────┼───────┼───────┤
 0 1     2     4     6
 1 2     4     6    10
╰───┴───┴───────┴───────┴───────╯

Group by an expression and perform an aggregation

> [[a b]; [2025-04-01 1] [2025-04-02 2] [2025-04-03 3] [2025-04-04 4]]
    | polars into-lazy
    | polars group-by (polars col a | polars get-day | $in mod 2)
    | polars agg [
        (polars col b | polars min | polars as "b_min")
        (polars col b | polars max | polars as "b_max")
        (polars col b | polars sum | polars as "b_sum")
     ]
    | polars collect
    | polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───────┬───────┬───────╮
 # │ a │ b_min │ b_max │ b_sum │
├───┼───┼───────┼───────┼───────┤
 0 0     2     4     6
 1 1     1     3     4
╰───┴───┴───────┴───────┴───────╯