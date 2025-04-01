polars group-by for lazyframe

Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.

This command requires a plugin The polars group-by command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars group-by {flags} ...rest

--maintain-order, -m : Ensure that the order of the groups is consistent with the input data. This is slower than a default group by and cannot be run on the streaming engine.

...rest : Expression(s) that define the lazy group-by

input output dataframe dataframe

Group by and perform an aggregation

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 1 4 ] [ 2 6 ] [ 2 4 ]] | polars into-lazy | polars group-by a | polars agg [ ( polars col b | polars min | polars as "b_min" ) ( polars col b | polars max | polars as "b_max" ) ( polars col b | polars sum | polars as "b_sum" ) ] | polars collect | polars sort-by a ╭───┬───┬───────┬───────┬───────╮ │ # │ a │ b_min │ b_max │ b_sum │ ├───┼───┼───────┼───────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 4 │ 6 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ 4 │ 6 │ 10 │ ╰───┴───┴───────┴───────┴───────╯

Group by an expression and perform an aggregation