polars implode for dataframe

Aggregates values into a list.

This command requires a plugin

The polars implode command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars implode {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Create two lists for columns a and b with all the rows as values.

> [[a b]; [1 4] [2 5] [3 6]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col '*' | polars implode) | polars collect
╭───┬───────────┬───────────╮
 # │     a     │     b     │
├───┼───────────┼───────────┤
 0 ╭───┬───╮ ╭───┬───╮
 0 1 0 4
 1 2 1 5
 2 3 2 6
 ╰───┴───╯ ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────┴───────────╯