polars implode for dataframe
Aggregates values into a list.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars implode command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars implode {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Create two lists for columns a and b with all the rows as values.
> [[a b]; [1 4] [2 5] [3 6]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col '*' | polars implode) | polars collect
╭───┬───────────┬───────────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───────────┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ 2 │ 6 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────┴───────────╯