polars integer for dataframe

Converts a string column into a integer column

This command requires a plugin

The polars integer command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars integer {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Modifies strings to integer

> [[a b]; [1, '2']] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col b | polars integer) | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ b │
├───┼───┤
 0 2
╰───┴───╯