polars into-df for dataframe

Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.

This command requires a plugin The polars into-df command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars into-df {flags}

--schema, -s {any} : Polars Schema in format [{name: str}].

: Polars Schema in format [{name: str}]. --as-columns, -c : When input shape is record of lists, treat each list as column values.

input output any dataframe

Takes a dictionary and creates a dataframe

> [[ a b ];[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Takes a record of lists and creates a dataframe

> { a : [ 1 3 ], b : [ 2 4 ]} | polars into-df -- as-columns ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Takes a list of tables and creates a dataframe

> [[ 1 2 a ] [ 3 4 b ] [ 5 6 c ]] | polars into-df ╭───┬───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ├───┼───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ a │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ b │ │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │ c │ ╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Takes a list and creates a dataframe

> [ a b c ] | polars into-df ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ 0 │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ a │ │ 1 │ b │ │ 2 │ c │ ╰───┴───╯

Takes a list of booleans and creates a dataframe

> [ true true false ] | polars into-df ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ 0 │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ true │ │ 1 │ true │ │ 2 │ false │ ╰───┴───────╯

Convert to a dataframe and provide a schema

> [[ a b c e ]; [ 1 { d : [ 1 2 3 ]} [ 10 11 12 ] 1.618 ]] | polars into-df - s { a : u8 , b: { d : list <u64> }, c: list<u8> , e: 'decimal<4,3>' } ╭───┬───┬───────────────────┬────────────┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ e │ ├───┼───┼───────────────────┼────────────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ ╭───┬───────────╮ │ ╭───┬────╮ │ 1.62 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ d │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ 1 │ 11 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ 2 │ 12 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────────╯ │ │ │ ╰───┴───┴───────────────────┴────────────┴──────╯

Convert to a dataframe and provide a schema that adds a new column

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 "foo" ] [ 2 "bar" ]] | polars into-df - s { a : u8 , b:str , c:i64 } | polars fill-null 3 ╭───┬───┬─────┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ ├───┼───┼─────┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ foo │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ bar │ 3 │ ╰───┴───┴─────┴───╯

If a provided schema specifies a subset of columns, only those columns are selected

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 "foo" ] [ 2 "bar" ]] | polars into-df - s { a : str } ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Use a predefined schama