polars into-df for dataframe

Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars into-df command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars into-df {flags}

Flags

  • --schema, -s {any}: Polars Schema in format [{name: str}].
  • --as-columns, -c: When input shape is record of lists, treat each list as column values.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anydataframe

Examples

Takes a dictionary and creates a dataframe

> [[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Takes a record of lists and creates a dataframe

> {a: [1 3], b: [2 4]} | polars into-df --as-columns
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Takes a list of tables and creates a dataframe

> [[1 2 a] [3 4 b] [5 6 c]] | polars into-df
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2 a
 1 3 4 b
 2 5 6 c
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Takes a list and creates a dataframe

> [a b c] | polars into-df
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 a
 1 b
 2 c
╰───┴───╯

Takes a list of booleans and creates a dataframe

> [true true false] | polars into-df
╭───┬───────╮
 # │   0   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 true
 1 true
 2 false
╰───┴───────╯

Convert to a dataframe and provide a schema

> [[a b c e]; [1 {d: [1 2 3]} [10 11 12] 1.618]]| polars into-df -s {a: u8, b: {d: list<u64>}, c: list<u8>, e: 'decimal<4,3>'}
╭───┬───┬───────────────────┬────────────┬──────╮
 # │ a │         b         │     c      │  e   │
├───┼───┼───────────────────┼────────────┼──────┤
 0 1 ╭───┬───────────╮ ╭───┬────╮ 1.62
 ╭───┬───╮ 0 10
 d 0 1 1 11
 1 2 2 12
 2 3 ╰───┴────╯
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╰───┴───────────╯
╰───┴───┴───────────────────┴────────────┴──────╯

Convert to a dataframe and provide a schema that adds a new column

> [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [2 "bar"]] | polars into-df -s {a: u8, b:str, c:i64} | polars fill-null 3
╭───┬───┬─────┬───╮
 # │ a │  b  │ c │
├───┼───┼─────┼───┤
 0 1 foo 3
 1 2 bar 3
╰───┴───┴─────┴───╯

If a provided schema specifies a subset of columns, only those columns are selected

> [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [2 "bar"]] | polars into-df -s {a: str}
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 2
╰───┴───╯

Use a predefined schama

> let schema = {a: str, b: str}; [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [2 "bar"]] | polars into-df -s $schema
╭───┬───┬─────╮
 # │ a │  b  │
├───┼───┼─────┤
 0 1 foo
 1 2 bar
╰───┴───┴─────╯