polars into-dtype for dataframe

Convert a string to a specific datatype.

This command requires a plugin

The polars into-dtype command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars into-dtype {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringdatatype

Examples

Convert a string to a specific datatype and back to a nu object

> 'i64' | polars into-dtype | polars into-nu
i64