polars into-dtype for dataframe
Convert a string to a specific datatype.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars into-dtype command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars into-dtype {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|datatype
Examples
Convert a string to a specific datatype and back to a nu object
> 'i64' | polars into-dtype | polars into-nu
i64