polars into-lazy for lazyframe
Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars into-lazy command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars into-lazy {flags}
Flags
--schema, -s {any}: Polars Schema in format [{name: str}].
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|dataframe
Examples
Takes a table and creates a lazyframe
> [[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-lazy
Takes a table, creates a lazyframe, assigns column 'b' type str, displays the schema
> [[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-lazy --schema {b: str} | polars schema
╭───┬─────╮
│ b │ str │
╰───┴─────╯
Use a predefined schama
> let schema = {a: str, b: str}; [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [2 "bar"]] | polars into-lazy -s $schema
╭───┬───┬─────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ foo │
│ 1 │ 2 │ bar │
╰───┴───┴─────╯