polars into-lazy for lazyframe

Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars into-lazy command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars into-lazy {flags}

Flags

  • --schema, -s {any}: Polars Schema in format [{name: str}].

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anydataframe

Examples

Takes a table and creates a lazyframe

> [[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-lazy

Takes a table, creates a lazyframe, assigns column 'b' type str, displays the schema

> [[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-lazy --schema {b: str} | polars schema
╭───┬─────╮
 b str
╰───┴─────╯

Use a predefined schama

> let schema = {a: str, b: str}; [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [2 "bar"]] | polars into-lazy -s $schema
╭───┬───┬─────╮
 # │ a │  b  │
├───┼───┼─────┤
 0 1 foo
 1 2 bar
╰───┴───┴─────╯