polars into-nu for dataframe

Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.

This command requires a plugin

The polars into-nu command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars into-nu {flags}

Flags

  • --rows, -n {number}: number of rows to be shown
  • --tail, -t: shows tail rows
  • --index, -i: add an index column

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionany
dataframetable
datatypeany
schemaany

Examples

Shows head rows from dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars into-nu --index
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Shows tail rows from dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [5 6] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars into-nu --tail --rows 1 --index
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 2 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Convert a col expression into a nushell value

> polars col a | polars into-nu --index
╭───────┬────────╮
 expr column
 value a
╰───────┴────────╯