polars into-nu for dataframe
Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars into-nu command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars into-nu {flags}
Flags
--rows, -n {number}: number of rows to be shown
--tail, -t: shows tail rows
--index, -i: add an index column
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|any
|dataframe
|table
|datatype
|any
|schema
|any
Examples
Shows head rows from dataframe
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars into-nu --index
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Shows tail rows from dataframe
> [[a b]; [1 2] [5 6] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars into-nu --tail --rows 1 --index
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 2 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Convert a col expression into a nushell value
> polars col a | polars into-nu --index
╭───────┬────────╮
│ expr │ column │
│ value │ a │
╰───────┴────────╯