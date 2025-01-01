polars into-repr for dataframe

Display a dataframe in its repr format.

This command requires a plugin

The polars into-repr command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars into-repr {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframestring

Examples

Shows dataframe in repr format

> [[a b]; [2025-01-01 2] [2025-01-02 4]] | polars into-df | polars into-repr
shape: (2, 2)
┌─────────────────────────┬─────┐
 a b
 --- ---
 datetime[ns, UTC]        i64
╞═════════════════════════╪═════╡
 2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC 2
 2025-01-02 00:00:00 UTC 4
└─────────────────────────┴─────┘

Shows lazy dataframe in repr format

> [[a b]; [2025-01-01 2] [2025-01-02 4]] | polars into-lazy | polars into-repr
shape: (2, 2)
┌─────────────────────────┬─────┐
 a b
 --- ---
 datetime[ns, UTC]        i64
╞═════════════════════════╪═════╡
 2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC 2
 2025-01-02 00:00:00 UTC 4
└─────────────────────────┴─────┘