polars into-repr for dataframe
Display a dataframe in its repr format.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars into-repr command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars into-repr {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|string
Examples
Shows dataframe in repr format
> [[a b]; [2025-01-01 2] [2025-01-02 4]] | polars into-df | polars into-repr
shape: (2, 2)
┌─────────────────────────┬─────┐
│ a ┆ b │
│ --- ┆ --- │
│ datetime[ns, UTC] ┆ i64 │
╞═════════════════════════╪═════╡
│ 2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC ┆ 2 │
│ 2025-01-02 00:00:00 UTC ┆ 4 │
└─────────────────────────┴─────┘
Shows lazy dataframe in repr format
> [[a b]; [2025-01-01 2] [2025-01-02 4]] | polars into-lazy | polars into-repr
shape: (2, 2)
┌─────────────────────────┬─────┐
│ a ┆ b │
│ --- ┆ --- │
│ datetime[ns, UTC] ┆ i64 │
╞═════════════════════════╪═════╡
│ 2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC ┆ 2 │
│ 2025-01-02 00:00:00 UTC ┆ 4 │
└─────────────────────────┴─────┘