polars into-schema for dataframe

Convert a value to a polars schema object

This command requires a plugin

The polars into-schema command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars into-schema {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyschema

Examples

Convert a record into a schema and back to a nu object

> {a: str, b: u8} | polars into-schema | polars into-nu
╭───┬─────╮
 a str
 b u8
╰───┴─────╯