polars into-schema for dataframe
Convert a value to a polars schema object
This command requires a plugin
The
polars into-schema command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars into-schema {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|schema
Examples
Convert a record into a schema and back to a nu object
> {a: str, b: u8} | polars into-schema | polars into-nu
╭───┬─────╮
│ a │ str │
│ b │ u8 │
╰───┴─────╯