polars is-duplicated for dataframe
Creates mask indicating duplicated values.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars is-duplicated command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars is-duplicated {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Create mask indicating duplicated values
> [5 6 6 6 8 8 8] | polars into-df | polars is-duplicated
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ is_duplicated │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ true │
│ 2 │ true │
│ 3 │ true │
│ 4 │ true │
│ 5 │ true │
│ 6 │ true │
╰───┴───────────────╯
Create mask indicating duplicated rows in a dataframe
> [[a, b]; [1 2] [1 2] [3 3] [3 3] [1 1]] | polars into-df | polars is-duplicated
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ is_duplicated │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ true │
│ 1 │ true │
│ 2 │ true │
│ 3 │ true │
│ 4 │ false │
╰───┴───────────────╯