polars is-duplicated for dataframe

Creates mask indicating duplicated values.

This command requires a plugin

The polars is-duplicated command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars is-duplicated {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create mask indicating duplicated values

> [5 6 6 6 8 8 8] | polars into-df | polars is-duplicated
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │ is_duplicated │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0 false
 1 true
 2 true
 3 true
 4 true
 5 true
 6 true
╰───┴───────────────╯

Create mask indicating duplicated rows in a dataframe

> [[a, b]; [1 2] [1 2] [3 3] [3 3] [1 1]] | polars into-df | polars is-duplicated
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │ is_duplicated │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0 true
 1 true
 2 true
 3 true
 4 false
╰───┴───────────────╯