polars is-in for expression

Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series

This command requires a plugin The polars is-in command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars is-in {flags} (list)

list : List to check if values are in

input output expression expression

Creates a is-in expression