polars is-in for expression

Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series

This command requires a plugin

The polars is-in command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars is-in {flags} (list)

Parameters

  • list: List to check if values are in

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Creates a is-in expression

> let df = ([[a b]; [one 1] [two 2] [three 3]] | polars into-df);
            $df | polars with-column (polars col a | polars is-in [one two] | polars as a_in)
╭───┬───────┬───┬───────╮
 # │   a   │ b │ a_in  │
├───┼───────┼───┼───────┤
 0 one 1 true
 1 two 2 true
 2 three 3 false
╰───┴───────┴───┴───────╯