polars is-not-null for dataframe
Creates mask where value is not null.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars is-not-null command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars is-not-null {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Create mask where values are not null
> let s = ([5 6 0 8] | polars into-df);
let res = ($s / $s);
$res | polars is-not-null
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ is_not_null │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ true │
│ 1 │ true │
│ 2 │ false │
│ 3 │ true │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Creates a is not null expression from a column
> polars col a | polars is-not-null