polars is-not-null for dataframe

Creates mask where value is not null.

This command requires a plugin

The polars is-not-null command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars is-not-null {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create mask where values are not null

> let s = ([5 6 0 8] | polars into-df);
    let res = ($s / $s);
    $res | polars is-not-null
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │ is_not_null │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 true
 1 true
 2 false
 3 true
╰───┴─────────────╯

Creates a is not null expression from a column

> polars col a | polars is-not-null