polars is-not-null for dataframe

Creates mask where value is not null.

This command requires a plugin The polars is-not-null command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars is-not-null {flags}

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

> let s = ([ 5 6 0 8 ] | polars into-df ); let res = ( $s / $s ); $res | polars is-not-null ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ is_not_null │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ true │ │ 1 │ true │ │ 2 │ false │ │ 3 │ true │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Creates a is not null expression from a column