polars is-null for dataframe

Creates mask where value is null.

This command requires a plugin

The polars is-null command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars is-null {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create mask where values are null

> let s = ([5 6 0 8] | polars into-df);
    let res = ($s / $s);
    $res | polars is-null
╭───┬─────────╮
 # │ is_null │
├───┼─────────┤
 0 false
 1 false
 2 true
 3 false
╰───┴─────────╯

Creates a is null expression from a column

> polars col a | polars is-null