polars is-null for dataframe
Creates mask where value is null.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars is-null command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars is-null {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Create mask where values are null
> let s = ([5 6 0 8] | polars into-df);
let res = ($s / $s);
$res | polars is-null
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ is_null │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ false │
│ 2 │ true │
│ 3 │ false │
╰───┴─────────╯
Creates a is null expression from a column
> polars col a | polars is-null