polars is-unique for dataframe
Creates mask indicating unique values.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars is-unique command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars is-unique {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Create mask indicating unique values
> [5 6 6 6 8 8 8] | polars into-df | polars is-unique
╭───┬───────────╮
│ # │ is_unique │
├───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ true │
│ 1 │ false │
│ 2 │ false │
│ 3 │ false │
│ 4 │ false │
│ 5 │ false │
│ 6 │ false │
╰───┴───────────╯
Create mask indicating duplicated rows in a dataframe
> [[a, b]; [1 2] [1 2] [3 3] [3 3] [1 1]] | polars into-df | polars is-unique
╭───┬───────────╮
│ # │ is_unique │
├───┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ false │
│ 2 │ false │
│ 3 │ false │
│ 4 │ true │
╰───┴───────────╯