polars is-unique for dataframe

Creates mask indicating unique values.

This command requires a plugin

The polars is-unique command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars is-unique {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create mask indicating unique values

> [5 6 6 6 8 8 8] | polars into-df | polars is-unique
╭───┬───────────╮
 # │ is_unique │
├───┼───────────┤
 0 true
 1 false
 2 false
 3 false
 4 false
 5 false
 6 false
╰───┴───────────╯

Create mask indicating duplicated rows in a dataframe

> [[a, b]; [1 2] [1 2] [3 3] [3 3] [1 1]] | polars into-df | polars is-unique
╭───┬───────────╮
 # │ is_unique │
├───┼───────────┤
 0 false
 1 false
 2 false
 3 false
 4 true
╰───┴───────────╯