polars join-where for lazyframe
Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars join-where command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars join-where {flags} (other) (condition)
Parameters
other: LazyFrame to join with
condition: Condition
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Join two lazy dataframes with a condition
> let df_a = ([[name cash];[Alice 5] [Bob 10]] | polars into-lazy)
let df_b = ([[item price];[A 3] [B 7] [C 12]] | polars into-lazy)
$df_a | polars join-where $df_b ((polars col cash) > (polars col price)) | polars collect
╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────┬───────╮
│ # │ name │ cash │ item │ price │
├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ Bob │ 10 │ B │ 7 │
│ 1 │ Bob │ 10 │ A │ 3 │
│ 2 │ Alice │ 5 │ A │ 3 │
╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────┴───────╯