polars join-where for lazyframe

Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.

This command requires a plugin

The polars join-where command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars join-where {flags} (other) (condition)

Parameters

  • other: LazyFrame to join with
  • condition: Condition

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Join two lazy dataframes with a condition

> let df_a = ([[name cash];[Alice 5] [Bob 10]] | polars into-lazy)
    let df_b = ([[item price];[A 3] [B 7] [C 12]] | polars into-lazy)
    $df_a | polars join-where $df_b ((polars col cash) > (polars col price)) | polars collect
╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────┬───────╮
 # │ name  │ cash │ item │ price │
├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┼───────┤
 0 Bob   10 B     7
 1 Bob   10 A     3
 2 Alice    5 A     3
╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────┴───────╯