polars join for lazyframe

Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.

This command requires a plugin The polars join command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars join {flags} (other) (left_on) (right_on)

--inner, -i : inner joining between lazyframes (default)

: inner joining between lazyframes (default) --left, -l : left join between lazyframes

: left join between lazyframes --full, -f : full join between lazyframes

: full join between lazyframes --cross, -c : cross join between lazyframes

: cross join between lazyframes --coalesce-columns : Sets the join coalesce strategy to colesce columns. Most useful when used with --full, which will not otherwise coalesce.

: Sets the join coalesce strategy to colesce columns. Most useful when used with --full, which will not otherwise coalesce. --suffix, -s {string} : Suffix to use on columns with same name

other : LazyFrame to join with

: LazyFrame to join with left_on : Left column(s) to join on

: Left column(s) to join on right_on : Right column(s) to join on

input output dataframe dataframe

Join two lazy dataframes

> let df_a = ([[ a b c ];[ 1 "a" 0 ] [ 2 "b" 1 ] [ 1 "c" 2 ] [ 1 "c" 3 ]] | polars into-lazy ) let df_b = ([[ "foo" "bar" "ham" ];[ 1 "a" "let" ] [ 2 "c" "var" ] [ 3 "c" "const" ]] | polars into-lazy ) $df_a | polars join $df_b a foo | polars collect ╭───┬───┬───┬───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ bar │ ham │ ├───┼───┼───┼───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ a │ 0 │ a │ let │ │ 1 │ 2 │ b │ 1 │ c │ var │ │ 2 │ 1 │ c │ 2 │ a │ let │ │ 3 │ 1 │ c │ 3 │ a │ let │ ╰───┴───┴───┴───┴─────┴─────╯

Join one eager dataframe with a lazy dataframe

> let df_a = ([[ a b c ];[ 1 "a" 0 ] [ 2 "b" 1 ] [ 1 "c" 2 ] [ 1 "c" 3 ]] | polars into-df ) let df_b = ([[ "foo" "bar" "ham" ];[ 1 "a" "let" ] [ 2 "c" "var" ] [ 3 "c" "const" ]] | polars into-lazy ) $df_a | polars join $df_b a foo ╭───┬───┬───┬───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ bar │ ham │ ├───┼───┼───┼───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ a │ 0 │ a │ let │ │ 1 │ 2 │ b │ 1 │ c │ var │ │ 2 │ 1 │ c │ 2 │ a │ let │ │ 3 │ 1 │ c │ 3 │ a │ let │ ╰───┴───┴───┴───┴─────┴─────╯

Perform a full join of two dataframes and coalesce columns

> let table1 = [[ A B ]; [ "common" "common" ] [ "table1" "only" ]] | polars into-df let table2 = [[ A C ]; [ "common" "common" ] [ "table2" "only" ]] | polars into-df $table1 | polars join - f $table2 -- coalesce-columns A A ╭───┬────────┬────────┬────────╮ │ # │ A │ B │ C │ ├───┼────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ common │ common │ common │ │ 1 │ table2 │ │ only │ │ 2 │ table1 │ only │ │ ╰───┴────────┴────────┴────────╯

Join one eager dataframe with another using a cross join