polars last for dataframe

Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars last command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars last {flags} (rows)

Parameters

  • rows: Number of rows for tail

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create new dataframe with last rows

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars last 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Creates a last expression from a column

> polars col a | polars last

Aggregate the last values in the group.

> [[a b c d]; [1 0.5 true Apple] [2 0.5 true Orange] [2 4 true Apple] [3 10 false Apple] [4 13 false Banana] [5 14 true Banana]] | polars into-df -s {a: u8, b: f32, c: bool, d: str} | polars group-by d | polars last | polars sort-by [a] | polars collect
╭───┬────────┬───┬───────┬───────╮
 # │   d    │ a │   b   │   c   │
├───┼────────┼───┼───────┼───────┤
 0 Orange 2  0.50 true
 1 Apple 3 10.00 false
 2 Banana 5 14.00 true
╰───┴────────┴───┴───────┴───────╯