polars last for dataframe

Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars last command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars last {flags} (rows)

rows : Number of rows for tail

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Create new dataframe with last rows

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars last 1 ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Creates a last expression from a column

> polars col a | polars last

Aggregate the last values in the group.