polars len for dataframe

Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.

This command requires a plugin The polars len command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars len {flags}

input output any expression

Count the number of rows in the the dataframe.

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars len ) | polars collect ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ len │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴─────╯

