polars len for dataframe

Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.

This command requires a plugin

The polars len command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars len {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyexpression

Examples

Count the number of rows in the the dataframe.

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars len) | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
 # │ len │
├───┼─────┤
 0   2
╰───┴─────╯

