polars list-contains for dataframe

Checks if an element is contained in a list.

This command requires a plugin The polars list-contains command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars list-contains {flags} (element)

element : Element to search for in the list

input output expression expression

Returns boolean indicating if a literal element was found in a list column

> let df = [[ a ]; [[ a , b , c ]] [[ b , c , d ]] [[ c , d , f ]]] | polars into-df - s { a : list <str> }; let df2 = $df | polars with-column [( polars col a | polars list-contains ( polars lit a ) | polars as b )] | polars collect ; $df2.b ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ b │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ true │ │ 1 │ false │ │ 2 │ false │ ╰───┴───────╯

Returns boolean indicating if an element from another column was found in a list column

> let df = [[ a , b ]; [[ a , b , c ], a ] [[ b , c , d ], f ] [[ c , d , f ], f ]] | polars into-df - s { a : list <str> , b: str }; let df2 = $df | polars with-column [( polars col a | polars list-contains b | polars as c )] | polars collect ; $df2.c ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ b │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ true │ │ 1 │ false │ │ 2 │ true │ ╰───┴───────╯

Returns boolean indicating if an element from another expression was found in a list column