polars lit for expression
Creates a literal expression.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars lit command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars lit {flags} (literal)
Parameters
literal: literal to construct the expression
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|expression
Examples
Created a literal expression and converts it to a nu object
> polars lit 2 | polars into-nu
╭───────┬────────────╮
│ expr │ literal │
│ value │ dyn int: 2 │
╰───────┴────────────╯
Create a literal expression from date
> polars lit 2025-04-13 | polars into-nu
╭──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───────┬──────────────────────────────╮ │
│ expr │ │ expr │ literal │ │
│ │ │ value │ dyn int: 1744502400000000000 │ │
│ │ ╰───────┴──────────────────────────────╯ │
│ dtype │ Datetime(Nanoseconds, None) │
│ cast_options │ STRICT │
╰──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────╯
Create a literal expression from duration
> polars lit 3hr | polars into-nu
╭──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───────┬─────────────────────────╮ │
│ expr │ │ expr │ literal │ │
│ │ │ value │ dyn int: 10800000000000 │ │
│ │ ╰───────┴─────────────────────────╯ │
│ dtype │ Duration(Nanoseconds) │
│ cast_options │ STRICT │
╰──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯