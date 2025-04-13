polars lit for expression

Creates a literal expression.

This command requires a plugin

The polars lit command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars lit {flags} (literal)

Parameters

  • literal: literal to construct the expression

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyexpression

Examples

Created a literal expression and converts it to a nu object

> polars lit 2 | polars into-nu
╭───────┬────────────╮
 expr literal
 value dyn int: 2
╰───────┴────────────╯

Create a literal expression from date

> polars lit 2025-04-13 | polars into-nu
╭──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────╮
 ╭───────┬──────────────────────────────╮
 expr expr literal
 value dyn int: 1744502400000000000
 ╰───────┴──────────────────────────────╯
 dtype Datetime(Nanoseconds, None)              
 cast_options STRICT
╰──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────╯

Create a literal expression from duration

> polars lit 3hr | polars into-nu
╭──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮
 ╭───────┬─────────────────────────╮
 expr expr literal
 value dyn int: 10800000000000
 ╰───────┴─────────────────────────╯
 dtype Duration(Nanoseconds)               
 cast_options STRICT
╰──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯