polars lowercase for dataframe

Lowercase the strings in the column.

This command requires a plugin

The polars lowercase command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars lowercase {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Modifies strings in a column to lowercase

> [[a]; [Abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars lowercase) | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  a  │
├───┼─────┤
 0 abc
╰───┴─────╯

Modifies strings to lowercase

> [Abc aBc abC] | polars into-df | polars lowercase
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  0  │
├───┼─────┤
 0 abc
 1 abc
 2 abc
╰───┴─────╯