polars lowercase for dataframe
Lowercase the strings in the column.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars lowercase command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars lowercase {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Modifies strings in a column to lowercase
> [[a]; [Abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars lowercase) | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ abc │
╰───┴─────╯
Modifies strings to lowercase
> [Abc aBc abC] | polars into-df | polars lowercase
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ abc │
│ 1 │ abc │
│ 2 │ abc │
╰───┴─────╯