polars map-batches for dataframe

Map a custom Nushell closure over one or more dataframe columns.

> polars map-batches {flags} (closure) ...rest

--return-dtype, -d {any} : Data type to cast the closure's result to.

: Data type to cast the closure's result to. --name, -n {string} : Name for the resulting column.

closure : Closure to apply. Receives a list of single-column dataframes.

: Closure to apply. Receives a list of single-column dataframes. ...rest : Names of columns to pass to the closure. If omitted, all columns are used.

input output polars_dataframe polars_dataframe polars_lazyframe polars_dataframe

Return a constant series from a closure

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 4 ] [ 2 5 ] [ 3 6 ]] | polars into-df | polars map-batches -- name out { | _cols | [ 10 20 30 ] } a ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ out │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ 1 │ 20 │ │ 2 │ 30 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Double the values of column a via a Nushell closure

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 4 ] [ 2 5 ] [ 3 6 ]] | polars into-df | polars map-batches { | cols | $cols | first | polars get a | each { | v | $v * 2 } } a

Sum two columns element-wise and rename the result

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 4 ] [ 2 5 ] [ 3 6 ]] | polars into-df | polars map-batches -- name a_plus_b { | cols | let a = $cols | get 0 | polars get a let b = $cols | get 1 | polars get b $a | zip $b | each { | pair | $pair.0 + $pair.1 } } a b ╭───┬──────────╮ │ # │ a_plus_b │ ├───┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ 5 │ │ 1 │ 7 │ │ 2 │ 9 │ ╰───┴──────────╯