polars math for dataframe

Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions

This command requires a plugin The polars math command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars math {flags} (type) ...rest

type : Function name. See extra description for full list of accepted values

input output expression expression

Apply function to column expression

> [[ a ]; [ 0 ] [ -1 ] [ 2 ] [ -3 ] [ 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars select [ ( polars col a | polars math abs | polars as a_abs ) ( polars col a | polars math sign | polars as a_sign ) ( polars col a | polars math exp | polars as a_exp )] | polars collect ╭───┬───────┬────────┬───────╮ │ # │ a_abs │ a_sign │ a_exp │ ├───┼───────┼────────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1.00 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ -1 │ 0.37 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ 1 │ 7.39 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ -1 │ 0.05 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ 1 │ 54.60 │ ╰───┴───────┴────────┴───────╯

Specify arguments for select functions. See description for more information.

> [[ a ]; [ 0 ] [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 4 ] [ 8 ] [ 16 ]] | polars into-df | polars select [ ( polars col a | polars math log 2 | polars as a_base2 )] | polars collect ╭───┬─────────╮ │ # │ a_base2 │ ├───┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ -inf │ │ 1 │ 0.00 │ │ 2 │ 1.00 │ │ 3 │ 2.00 │ │ 4 │ 3.00 │ │ 5 │ 4.00 │ ╰───┴─────────╯

> [[ a b ]; [ 0 0 ] [ 1 1 ] [ 2 2 ] [ 3 3 ] [ 4 4 ] [ 5 5 ]] | polars into-df | polars select [ ( polars col a | polars math dot ( polars col b ) | polars as ab )] | polars collect ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ ab │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ 55.00 │ ╰───┴───────╯

This is an incomplete implementation of the available functions listed here: https://docs.pola.rs/api/python/stable/reference/expressions/computation.html.