polars math bitwise-count-ones for dataframe

Compute the number of set bits for each element in an integer column expression.

Signature

> polars math bitwise-count-ones {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Count the number of set bits for each element in an integer column

> [[n]; [0] [1] [7] [255]] |
    polars into-df |
    polars select (polars col n | polars math bitwise-count-ones) |
    polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ n │
├───┼───┤
 0 0
 1 1
 2 3
 3 8
╰───┴───╯