polars math bitwise-count-ones for dataframe
Compute the number of set bits for each element in an integer column expression.
Signature
> polars math bitwise-count-ones {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|polars_expression
|polars_expression
|polars_selector
|polars_expression
Examples
Count the number of set bits for each element in an integer column
> [[n]; [0] [1] [7] [255]] |
polars into-df |
polars select (polars col n | polars math bitwise-count-ones) |
polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ n │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 8 │
╰───┴───╯