polars math bitwise-count-zeros for dataframe

Compute the number of unset bits for each element in an integer column expression.

Signature

> polars math bitwise-count-zeros {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Count the number of unset bits for each element in an integer column

> [[n]; [0] [1] [7] [255]] |
    polars into-df |
    polars select (polars col n | polars math bitwise-count-zeros) |
    polars collect
╭───┬────╮
 # │ n  │
├───┼────┤
 0 64
 1 63
 2 61
 3 56
╰───┴────╯