polars math bitwise-leading-ones for dataframe

Compute the number of leading set bits for each element in an integer column expression.

Signature

> polars math bitwise-leading-ones {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Count the number of leading set bits for each element in an integer column

> [[n]; [0] [-1] [127]] |
    polars into-df |
    polars select (polars col n | polars math bitwise-leading-ones) |
    polars collect
╭───┬────╮
 # │ n  │
├───┼────┤
 0  0
 1 64
 2  0
╰───┴────╯