polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros for dataframe

Compute the number of trailing unset bits for each element in an integer column expression.

Signature

> polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Count the number of trailing unset bits for each element in an integer column

> [[n]; [0] [1] [4] [8]] |
    polars into-df |
    polars select (polars col n | polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros) |
    polars collect
╭───┬────╮
 # │ n  │
├───┼────┤
 0 64
 1  0
 2  2
 3  3
╰───┴────╯