polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros for dataframe
Compute the number of trailing unset bits for each element in an integer column expression.
Signature
> polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|polars_expression
|polars_expression
|polars_selector
|polars_expression
Examples
Count the number of trailing unset bits for each element in an integer column
> [[n]; [0] [1] [4] [8]] |
polars into-df |
polars select (polars col n | polars math bitwise-trailing-zeros) |
polars collect
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ n │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 64 │
│ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
╰───┴────╯