polars math dot for dataframe

Compute the dot product of two column expressions.

Signature

> polars math dot {flags} (other)

Parameters

  • other: Expression to compute dot product with.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Compute the dot product of two integer columns

> [[a b]; [0 0] [1 1] [2 2] [3 3] [4 4] [5 5]] |
    polars into-df |
    polars select (polars col a | polars math dot (polars col b) | polars as ab) |
    polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │  ab   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 55.00
╰───┴───────╯