polars math log for dataframe

Compute the element-wise logarithm of a column expression.

Signature

> polars math log {flags} (base)

Parameters

  • base: Logarithm base (default: e, the natural logarithm).

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Compute the base-2 logarithm of a column

> [[a]; [0] [1] [2] [4] [8] [16]] |
    polars into-df |
    polars select (polars col a | polars math log 2 | polars as a_base2) |
    polars collect
╭───┬─────────╮
 # │ a_base2 │
├───┼─────────┤
 0    -inf
 1    0.00
 2    1.00
 3    2.00
 4    3.00
 5    4.00
╰───┴─────────╯