polars math log for dataframe
Compute the element-wise logarithm of a column expression.
Signature
> polars math log {flags} (base)
Parameters
base: Logarithm base (default: e, the natural logarithm).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|polars_expression
|polars_expression
|polars_selector
|polars_expression
Examples
Compute the base-2 logarithm of a column
> [[a]; [0] [1] [2] [4] [8] [16]] |
polars into-df |
polars select (polars col a | polars math log 2 | polars as a_base2) |
polars collect
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ a_base2 │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ -inf │
│ 1 │ 0.00 │
│ 2 │ 1.00 │
│ 3 │ 2.00 │
│ 4 │ 3.00 │
│ 5 │ 4.00 │
╰───┴─────────╯