polars math sign for dataframe

Compute the element-wise sign of a column expression, returning -1, 0, or 1.

Signature

> polars math sign {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Compute the element-wise sign of an integer column

> [[a]; [0] [-1] [2] [-3] [4]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars math sign) | polars collect
╭───┬────╮
 # │ a  │
├───┼────┤
 0  0
 1 -1
 2  1
 3 -1
 4  1
╰───┴────╯