polars math sqrt for dataframe

Compute the element-wise square root of a column expression.

Signature

> polars math sqrt {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
polars_expressionpolars_expression
polars_selectorpolars_expression

Examples

Compute the element-wise square root of a column

> [[a]; [0] [1] [4] [9] [16]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars math sqrt) | polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
 # │  a   │
├───┼──────┤
 0 0.00
 1 1.00
 2 2.00
 3 3.00
 4 4.00
╰───┴──────╯