polars max for dataframe

Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.

This command requires a plugin

The polars max command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars max {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Max value from columns in a dataframe

> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]] | polars into-df | polars max
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 6 4
╰───┴───┴───╯

Max aggregation for a group-by

> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 4] [two 1]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars group-by a
                | polars agg (polars col b | polars max)
                | polars collect
                | polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
 # │  a  │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
 0 one 4
 1 two 1
╰───┴─────┴───╯