polars mean for dataframe

Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.

This command requires a plugin The polars mean command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars mean {flags}

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Mean value from columns in a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 6 2 ] [ 4 2 ] [ 2 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars mean ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 4.00 │ 2.00 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Mean aggregation for a group-by